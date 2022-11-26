Troubling Details Emerge From Deebo Samuel's Latest Injury

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a catch during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers superstar Deebo Samuel has already missed one game this season due to injury. But could he be on the verge of missing another?

Speaking to the media on Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Samuel is one again dealing with a hamstring issue. But this time, it's different from the previous one he dealt with that cost him Week 8.

"No, it was something different," Shanahan said, via ProFootballTalk. “We got back at like seven in the morning, I’m sure he went home and slept for a while. It was a little weird day. He didn’t feel it much on Tuesday. Got the information on Wednesday and then we were safe about it."

Samuel had just under 100 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in San Francisco's 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. He's currently second on the team in receiving.

Deebo Samuel hasn't been quite as dominant in the receiving game as he was last year. His 11.4 yards per catch are on pace for the lowest of his four-year career.

But he's continuing to dominate as a rusher and is currently averaging 6.5 yards per carry. However, he's given way in the rushing game to Christian McCaffrey, who has already passed him in rushing yards despite only playing four games in San Francisco.

Even so, the 49ers would be loathe to lose Samuel for any game, let alone a big game against the Saints on Sunday that will give them the chance to take the lead in the NFC West.

Will Deebo Samuel be healthy enough to play tomorrow?