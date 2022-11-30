Troubling Practice Update On Christian McCaffrey

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stop me if you've heard this before: Christian McCaffrey is dealing with an injury.

McCaffrey, who's been injury-riddled throughout his career, is going to be held out of practice on Wednesday due to "knee irritation" per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan said that McCaffrey "felt something" during last Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and that the team is hoping that he'll be ready to go for this Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins.

McCaffrey has appeared in all five games for the 49ers after he was acquired by them back in October. In those five games, he has 58 rushes for 241 yards and two touchdowns plus 25 receptions for 202 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Hopefully, he'll be able to go for this game since it's expected to be one of the closest matchups of Week 13.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.