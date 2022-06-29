Troubling Report Details How Kyrie Irving Allegedly Treated Teammates, Coaches

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Kyrie Irving #11 goes past Victor Oladipo #4 of Team LeBron during practice at the Verizon Up Arena at LACC on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving elected to stay with the Nets for one final year. But that doesn't mean that all is well between the two sides.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up, NBA insider Brian Windhorst explained that the issues between Kyrie and the Nets last year extended beyond his refusal to get vaccinated in compliance with New York City ordinances. Windhorst revealed that Kyrie's treatment of his fellow players and coaches was an issue too.

"[The Nets' front office] made it clear the status quo from last season is not acceptable. And it wasn't just about the vaccine mandate, it was about the way Kyrie Irving treated his teammates... his coaches," Windhorst said.

Windhorst said that while Kyrie intends to see the Nets again in the fall, the Nets want to straighten things out with Kyrie first. And if Kyrie refuses to meet, then Kyrie could still get moved.

There is no reason to believe that Kyrie Irving will actually meet with the Brooklyn Nets to resolve any of the issues that they may have had next year.

Kyrie already had all of the leverage and has even more now that he's opted in for the 2022-23 season.

The Nets sacrificed all of their leverage over Kyrie Irving at the altar of trying to form a superteam of Kyrie and Kevin Durant. Now they're learning the hard way what a mistake that was.

Will Kyrie Irving and the Nets mend the fences, or is Kyrie destined to be traded?