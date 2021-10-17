Troubling Story Emerges From Coach O’s LSU Tenure

Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU is reportedly coming to an end.

The national championship-winning head coach is reportedly out at LSU following the regular season. The Tigers and Coach O have reportedly reached an agreement, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

“Orgeron is 49-17 at LSU but is 9-8 since the championship. However, this goes beyond on-field results. A strained relationship between coach & administration – rooted in team management & public/private behavior – has warped into an untenable situation, distrust & outbursts,” Dellenger tweeted.

One telling story about Coach O’s time at LSU has emerged.

According to The Athletic, Orgeron flirted with a woman at a gas station. The woman turned out to be married to a high-ranking LSU Tigers official.

Welp.

It’s unclear if anything specific actually led to Orgeron’s ousting at LSU, but it’s clear that his time with the Tigers is coming to an end.

LSU is coming off a big comeback win against Florida. The Tigers wanted to get this news out there before the team went on a potential winning streak that could convince people to keep Coach O around.