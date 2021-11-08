Troubling Story Emerges From Damon Arnette’s Rookie Season

It’s been a tough season for Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette and it just got even worse.

Las Vegas has released him after a noisy weekend, which included Arnette making online threats. It looked like this day was inevitable after Arnette also crashed four rental cars within a month during his rookie season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

There were troubling off-the-field signs everywhere for #Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette. For instance: In his first year in the NFL, Arnette crashed four rental cars within roughly a month, sources said. Now, after a tumultuous weekend including online threats, he’s out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

That comes out to one car crash a week for Arnette.

He’s played pretty sparingly throughout his short career and has also been on injured reserve since Week 4. His career in Vegas will end after only 13 games played and three passes defended over two seasons.

Arnette is also facing multiple lawsuits. In the first one, he allegedly injured a woman in a crash and fled the incident due to being late to a team meeting at the facility.

The second lawsuit alleges that Arnette had an altercation with a valet worker in Las Vegas. It claims that he spat on the worker during the altercation.

This news comes just a week after the Raiders released Henry Ruggs after he allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol and fatally killed a woman and her dog in a crash.