Troy Aikman Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Jason Garrett’s Firing

FOX analyst Troy Aikman has not been afraid to call out the Dallas Cowboys’ organization for how they’ve handled certain situations over the years. The former star quarterback had a strong response to Jerry Jones’ handling of Jason Garrett.

Garrett was let go – finally – on Sunday evening, after a week of uncertainty.

Aikman spoke to Mike Doocy of Fox 4 regarding the move. He said it speaks to the “dysfunction” within the franchise.

“He committed everything he had to the organization and to doing the best job that he could,” Aikman told Mike Doocy of Fox 4. “He made it a priority, and he committed himself. Breakups are always hard. We all understand that at whatever level that they occur, but I don’t know that after all that he gave and committed to this organization that he received the same in return. When the organization was unwilling, for whatever reasons, and I don’t know the back stories to it all, but when the organization was unwilling to come out publicly and say that, ‘We are seeking a new coach,’ and yet at the same time, reports are coming out that they’re interviewing potential new candidates for the head coaching position, that’s disappointing. I think in a lot of ways it shines a light on some of the dysfunction, if you will, within the organization and kind of how they got to the point that they’re in now.”

The Cowboys have already interviewed two head coaching candidates in Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis.

More interviews are likely coming this week. Dallas is reportedly focused on head coaches with significant NFL experience.

It’s unclear what the future will hold for Garrett, but he could likely land a coordinator gig – at least – for the 2020 season.