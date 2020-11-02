NFL Fans Are Convinced Troy Aikman Hates Watching 1 Team

Troy Aikman is one of the most-respected analysts in football, but NFL fans can’t help but think the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback isn’t a fan of one team.

The veteran FOX broadcaster was on the call for this afternoon’s game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears.

Viewers are convinced that Aikman either very much dislikes the Bears – or just can’t stand watching them play under Matt Nagy.

If that’s true, it would be tough to blame him. While the Bears are very good on defense, they’ve struggled to play well on offense. Nagy benched Mitch Trubisky earlier this season and is going with Nick Foles. However, neither quarterback has experienced much passing success.

“I wonder if Troy Aikman is going to ask Fox to not have to do any more Bears games. He doesn’t seem to enjoy the experience!” a Chicago Bears beat writer tweeted.

The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo put it more bluntly.

“Aikman hates the Bears,” he tweeted.

“Troy Aikman’s tone when discussing the Bears has been the perfect mix of unimpressed and underwhelmed,” J.A. Adande said.

Aikman and the Bears were trending on social media throughout the game.

The Bears lost to the Saints, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. The loss drops Chicago to 5-3 on the season.

Do you want to hear Aikman call another Bears game this season?