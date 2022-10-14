Troy Aikman: Cowboys Quarterback Will Become "Real Question" If Cooper Rush Beats Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have now won four straight games with quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm.

Rush took over for Dak Prescott after he suffered a broken thumb in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. He was initially viewed as desperation placeholder, but has since proved himself as a more-than-proficient backup.

Earlier this year, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said there could be a quarterback "dilemma" on their hands if Rush keeps winning. He later walked back those comments, saying Prescott would take back control once fully healthy.

Former Dallas quarterback Troy Aikman doesn't think it's that simple. The veteran broadcaster thinks if the Cowboys beat the undefeated Eagles this weekend, the franchise should consider keeping Rush on the field.

"Considering what they've been able to do and how they've been able to win games with Cooper Rush, I think that becomes a real question the organization has to answer," he said, per USA Today.

Aikman still believes Prescott is the better quarterback, but it's hard to deny the Cowboys' recent team success.

"Dak is the quarterback of this franchise," Aikman added. "I love the guy. And they're better with Dak at quarterback, but the team is playing good football right now."

Rush and the 4-1 Cowboys will face off against the 5-0 Eagles in a primetime matchup on Sunday night.