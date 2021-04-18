Troy Aikman Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Coaching Performance

Former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Troy Aikman is loving what he’s seeing from Deion Sanders as a college football head coach.

Sanders, who played with Aikman on the Cowboys in the 1990s, became a college football head coach last year. He’s currently in his first season at Jackson State in Mississippi.

Aikman, who surprised Sanders by attending his first game earlier this year, has been impressed with what he’s seen from his old teammate.

The former Cowboys quarterback spoke with Jarrett Bell of USA TODAY.

“He’s kind of an old soul that is so relatable to today’s athlete,” Aikman said.

“It’s a wonderful combination. I’m trying to think who else might be like that, to have been away from the game for as long as he has been, but is still very relevant as a player with this generation. Can you think of anybody?

“If I’m relevant, it’s because they see me as a broadcaster. They know I played, but they don’t relate to me as a player as much. When it comes to Deion, you’ve still got kids doing the ‘Prime Time’ dance when they get to the end zone.”

He’s right about that.

Sanders has been recruiting at a high level at Jackson State, reeling in a number of interesting commitments. It will be fun to see what the program looks like in a year or two once Sanders gets more of his players onto the team.