At one point years ago, Troy Aikman knew exactly what the Dallas Cowboys needed to do to go on a run and win the Super Bowl. Fast forward to 2022, Aikman is as lost as Cowboys fans are.

In a recent interview with Rich Eisen on Friday, Aikman used words like “heartbreaking” and phrases like “I honestly don’t know” when discussing the current state of the Cowboys.

Dallas entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The Cowboys didn’t go far, losing to the six-seed San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

Fans have been trying to figure out how to “fix” the Cowboys ever since. Aikman has run out of answers.

“I honestly don’t know,” Aikman said. “There was a time where I thought I did know. When you take a year like this, and they’re as talented as any team in football, and as someone who gets a chance to see a lot of these teams because of the Thursday night schedule and Sunday package, I put their roster up against anyone. They played great, but when you go into the postseason and you don’t play your best football, this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“I do know this: It’s heartbreaking for that organization and for Jerry Jones to have the team that they had and pretty healthy going into the postseason and not to get out of the first round is really defeating and it makes for a long offseason.”

Aikman’s comments aren’t exactly sitting well with Cowboys fans.

“Why do we care what Troy thinks. Suddenly as an announcer he knows how to run a football team! Come on,” one fan tweeted.

“He should feel for the fans not Jerry. Jerry doesn’t care about winning anymore,” another commented.

If one fan was in charge of the Cowboys, he’d start by making a change at offensive coordinator.

“I like Kellen Moore but my opinion, he has to go. He has to many weapons that he doesn’t know how to utilize the talent especially during Red zones,” a fan said.

Regardless of how you feel about Troy Aikman, he makes a good point. There’s no answer to what the Cowboys are missing.

Maybe next year they can finally put it all together and make a run to the Super Bowl.