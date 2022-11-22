Troy Aikman Furious With 'Embarrassing' Effort On Monday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers dispatched the Arizona Cardinals to move to 4-0 in the NFC West so far this season.

It was a dominant performance for the 49ers, who had the Cardinals giving up at the end of the game. In the late stages of the contest, 49ers tight end George Kittle found himself wide open and ran for a touchdown.

However, there were multiple Cardinals defenders who could have made a play on him - but didn't. That led to a scathing review from analyst Troy Aikman, who called the moment "embarrassing" for the Cardinals.

"This is embarrassing for the Arizona Cardinals," Aikman said. "At the end of this play, I mean he's wide open, but how Antonio Hamilton doesn't come up after all the tackles he made last week and even try to make an attempt on George Kittle. They're a losing football team, and they're playing like one on that play."

With the loss, the Cardinals moved to 4-7 on the season, well outside of playoff position.

Meanwhile, the 49ers moved to 6-4 and sit atop the NFC West.