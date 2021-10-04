The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Troy Aikman Has 2 Things In Mind For Tonight’s Game

fox NFL analyst troy aikman down on the fieldNEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are less than 30 minutes away from kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

It’s a homecoming game for Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback is playing in New England for the first time since leaving the Patriots in free agency. Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 free agency, leaving the only NFL team he’d known.

Tonight, the Patriots and Bill Belichick welcome Brady and the Buccaneers, in what is arguably the most-anticipated regular season game in NFL history.

Legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman is eyeing two things in tonight’s return: the celebration of Tom Brady and the classiness of Drew Bledsoe.

Bledsoe was part of the pregame festivities, talking about the greatness of Brady. It’s probably not easy for him to do that, given how things transpired in New England, but it has to mean a lot to Brady for him to do it.

Kickoff between the Patriots and the Buccaneers is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.