Troy Aikman Has 2 Things In Mind For Tonight’s Game

The New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are less than 30 minutes away from kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

It’s a homecoming game for Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback is playing in New England for the first time since leaving the Patriots in free agency. Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 free agency, leaving the only NFL team he’d known.

Tonight, the Patriots and Bill Belichick welcome Brady and the Buccaneers, in what is arguably the most-anticipated regular season game in NFL history.

Legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman is eyeing two things in tonight’s return: the celebration of Tom Brady and the classiness of Drew Bledsoe.

Celebrating the GOAT’s return to Foxboro and the class of Drew Bledsoe. — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 3, 2021

Bledsoe was part of the pregame festivities, talking about the greatness of Brady. It’s probably not easy for him to do that, given how things transpired in New England, but it has to mean a lot to Brady for him to do it.

Kickoff between the Patriots and the Buccaneers is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.