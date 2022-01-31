Troy Aikman Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Decision

Troy Aikman might have called his final game for FOX on Sunday.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster has been with the network for roughly two decades. However, Aikman could be leaving for Amazon this offseason.

While Aikman has yet to make a decision on his broadcasting career, he did have a brutally honest admission on his decision while speaking with Richard Deitsch.

“The reality is your games would be watched by at least initially less people. Is that something you would factor, contemplate, think about?” Deitsch asked Aikman about working for Amazon.

“Yes,” Aikman said. “The answer to that is yes. I’ll say that the number of viewers … that excites me. The reason that excites me isn’t as much because of the 40 million as much as it is that that tells me this is gonna be an amazing game and there’s a lot of interest in that game. For me in broadcasting, the number reflects the interest and to do a game where there’s a lot of interest in the game, yes, that’s very appealing.

“I know when we’ve had Thursday night games, there have been times we’ve had really compelling Thursday night games, the numbers aren’t the same, but I’m every bit as excited as calling those games. The challenge with Thursday night is that it’s not a flex schedule. So what looks to be a good game when the schedule comes out, all of a sudden it’s not a competitive game. Those games, you still do the work and you still do the best job you can, but you know there’s not as much interest by the public, it’s not as much as fun. Let’s be honest.

“The late afternoon window on Sunday, the numbers bear it out and it just feels right. When we do night games and then we show up for a 4pm eastern time kickoff and it’s a big-time game, a significant game with a lot on the line, that feels good to me and it’s what I’m comfortable doing because it’s what I’ve been doing for 20 years. The primetime Thursday night game is a little bit different. I feel the broadcasts are different. But there’s no doubt that would certainly factor into any decision I make.”

Hey, props to Aikman for being so honest. Many broadcasters, especially ones in contract negotiations, would probably not admit what he did.

It’ll be interesting to see where he lands.