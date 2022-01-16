Troy Aikman Has Brutally Honest Admission On The Packers

The Green Bay Packers are the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, with many fans and analysts picking Aaron Rodgers’ team as the clear favorite to make the Super Bowl.

Don’t count Troy Aikman among that group, though.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst is a fan of the Packers, though he doesn’t see them as the clear favorite in the NFC right now.

“I don’t think there is a real frontrunner in the NFC,” Aikman said. “I know a lot of people would say Green Bay, but I’ve covered a lot of Packers games and they’ve played some pretty average football teams and barely got out of those games with a win. I think Aaron Rodgers, of course, if he’s not their quarterback they lose a lot more of those games.”

HOF QB and FOX analyst @TroyAikman does not consider the Packers the favorite to come out of the NFC. 🎧 https://t.co/2BQKcoS9Oz pic.twitter.com/otSrEsGVbV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2022

While the Packers might be the favorite to many, they will face some very stiff competition in the NFC.

The Cowboys, Buccaneers, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers and Eagles have all been playing very well as of late. It should be a very fun playoffs.