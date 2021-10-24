Troy Aikman Has Encouraging Message For Cowboys Fans

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off arguably the biggest win of their regular season – an overtime victory against the New England Patriots in Foxboro.

Dak Prescott was brilliant last Sunday, finding wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning score in overtime.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, though, Prescott was diagnosed with a calf strain following the game. Thankfully, the team is off this week, but returns to the field next weekend.

Will Prescott be able to play next Sunday?

Former Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst Troy Aikman had some encouraging words for the fan base.

“The great thing about playing quarterback relative to other positions is unless you just can’t throw the ball – if something is wrong with your shoulder or elbow or something of that nature – then you can manage the injuries a little bit better,” Aikman said on the radio in Dallas this week. “My guess is the calf is not going to be 100-percent (yet), but if he goes into the game and knows he can’t run, then he won’t run. He’ll just get rid of the football. So you’re able to manage it …”

The Cowboys are set to return to the field next Sunday night against the Vikings.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.