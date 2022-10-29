Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.

Here's what he said, via TMZ:

"I do know you better have some offense in today's NFL if you're gonna win games," the Hall of Fame QB tells us. "The way you have offense is you have weapons and you gotta have more than one or two."

Aikman admitted the team suffered from the loss of Amari Cooper - whom the team traded to the Cleveland Browns.

"Could they use another weapon? Yeah," he told us. "I think when they lost Amari Cooper this past year, he was a guy that definitely garnered some attention in coverage and it opened a lot of other things up."

CeeDee Lamb is the most-talented wide receiver on the team, but there isn't much depth behind him. Michael Gallup is still working back from a torn ACL and, despite the emergence of Noah Brown, the team could still use some help.

Will they make a trade?