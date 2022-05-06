Troy Aikman, Joe Buck Reportedly Making "Big" Announcement Next Week

ESPN's new "Monday Night Football" team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are reportedly set to appear on Monday's episode of "Good Morning America" to announce the upcoming season's biggest primetime, week-day matchup of the year.

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released later in the week on Thursday.

Shortly after Aikman left Fox to sign a new broadcast deal with ESPN, Buck, his longtime partner, got out of his contract with the network and followed in the Hall of Famer's footsteps.

So far, only six games in the NFL's 2022 season have been set. Of those six, only one will take place on Monday night. The first and only scheduled Monday night game is a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals on November 21 in Mexico City.

NFL fans will no doubt be paying close attention as Buck and Aikman announce the next big Monday night matchup.