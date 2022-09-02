Troy Aikman, Joe Buck Reveal Advice For Kirk Herbstreit

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit is expanding his broadcasting repertoire this year as the lead color commentator for Amazon's new Thursday Night Football broadcast.

The ESPN personality will retain his role as an analyst for College GameDay and as an in-booth broadcaster for the featured college football game on Saturday's.

Longtime broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have some valuable experience calling more than one game per week.

During a media conference call earlier this week, Aikman revealed that he and Buck have spoken with Herbstreit about his upcoming challenges.

“I’ve talked to Kirk,” Aikman said, per Awful Announcing. “I consider Kirk a friend. We visited through the process. We talked after he got the Amazon job. Having been on that schedule, as Joe touched on a little bit earlier, we’re doing a Sunday/Thursday. He is doing a Thursday/Saturday. I guess the good thing for Amazon is they get a fresh Kirk Herbstreit on Thursday. "For GameDay and the game, it will be a lot. It’s a lot, but he is a real pro. Anyone who has been around him knows that. I mean, he is relentless in his preparation, which is the only way you can tackle this.”

Aikman and Buck are now colleagues of Herbstreit at ESPN, leaving their longtime post at Fox to take over Monday Night Football.

"I know he has been busy already. I think he has a podcast. I know he has done radio. He is doing already GameDay, and sometimes GameDay is not where the actual game is that he is calling," Aikman added. "It is a lot. "I don’t envy him. I will say that. Because for the last four years the schedule that we’ve kept, it’s grueling. Nobody cares. The viewers at home don’t care, nor should they, but I don’t know that anyone — I don’t even know that people in the industry realize how much preparation goes into broadcasting a one football game during the week, let alone trying to double up with two games in one week."

Buck chimed in with his take on Herbstreit's upcoming season as well.

"He is one of those guys that I think could do anything in this business," Buck said. "He could do play-by-play, I believe. He is that talented. "I think if you are a talented broadcaster, and there’s no more talented broadcaster than either the guy on this screen that I’m looking at [Aikman] or Kirk, they can handle it. He will be okay. He will be tired, but he will be okay."

Herbstreit is set to take the Amazon booth for the first broadcast of Thursday Night Football on September 15.