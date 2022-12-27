Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game.

Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh."

The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor.

The Broncos, Colts and Panthers all have job openings. Some fans believe Harbaugh will be Denver's top target in the offseason.

If Harbaugh is eager to return to the NFL, he'll most likely have a few options.

It would be foolish to think Harbaugh can't have success at the pro level. After all, we've already seen him shine in the NFL.

Harbaugh had an outstanding run with the 49ers from 2011-2014, winning 44 games during that span. He led the franchise to the NFC Championship Game in three consecutive seasons.

With that said, Harbaugh's priority is to lead Michigan to a national title. He's two wins away from accomplishing that goal this season.