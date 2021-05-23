Troy Aikman Names Potential Pick For The NFL’s MVP

Troy Aikman has a quarterback in mind for the 2021 NFL MVP award.

The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is very close with Matthew Stafford. The former No. 1 overall pick was traded from Detroit to Los Angeles this offseason.

Aikman believes the trade will work out extremely well for Stafford and the Rams, who could make a run at the Super Bowl.

The Fox Sports analyst believes Stafford could win MVP, too.

“I know Matthew well. I love the guy. I think he’s terrific. And I think he’s going to play his best football this year. I really do,” Aikman told Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times. “I think for him to get to work with Sean McVay and that offense, I really expect Matthew to have his best season of his career. Wouldn’t shock me at all if he’s the MVP of the league.

“But with that being said, there are expectations … and he knows it. And that’s what he wants. I mean, that’s what he’s been dreaming of. That’s what he’s wanted the whole time he’s been in Detroit: he’s wanted to be on a contender. And at the end of the day, that’s how you make your mark. And so I’m excited for him and this opportunity that he has.”

Stafford was always an extremely productive quarterback in Detroit, but perhaps he could reach an MVP level of play in Los Angeles.

The Rams are set to open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against Chicago.