NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Performance Today

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are on the call of Sunday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game. Unsurprisingly, a lot of people are tweeting their opinions on the broadcasting performance.

Giants fans weren’t very happy with Aikman leading up to Sunday afternoon’s game. He had some brash comments on the Cowboys’ NFC East rival.

“In my opinion, and I understand in the NFL anybody can beat anybody and all that — but (the Giants) aren’t in Dallas’ class. as far as I’m concerned,” Aikman said while speaking with 96.7 FM The Ticket.

Aikman added: “The amount of pressure that this (Dallas) offense puts on an opponent — because they are so explosive that there’s a lot of pressure for an opposing offense to feel that they’ve got to go do something every time they have the ball. And if they don’t, they’re going to be down two scores. That’s going to be the challenge for the Giants.”

The Cowboys are leading the Giants, 24-13. Aikman has seemingly been proven correct. However, Giants fans are still critical.

Listening to Troy Aikman is one the worse experiences any football fan can have — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) October 10, 2021

Giants fans believe Aikman is biased against their team.

“I don’t see how the NFL lets him call Cowboys games. Commentators are not supposed to be biased,” one fan wrote.

“It is galling to me that a national broadcast would allow a former Cowboys analyst to go off on dissertations on how fabulous they are,” one fan added.

While Aikman has mostly been right about this year’s Cowboys team, he did make a mistake earlier in the broadcast.

Troy Aikman: Jaylon Smith looked good for the Packers today Packers: pic.twitter.com/JzlP2XwJK4 — Greg Vorse TV (@GregVorse) October 10, 2021

Aikman’s also been a little quick to the trigger with his injury diagnoses.

Man, Troy Aikman has been quick today to say "I don't see him coming back today." — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 10, 2021

There have been some notable injuries on Sunday – Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are both out – but Ezekiel Elliott has returned from his injury.

The Cowboys and the Giants are playing on FOX.