Troy Aikman Reacts To College GameDay’s Week 8 Decision

ESPN College GameDay‘s Week 8 destination has a big supporter in Troy Aikman.

On Sunday morning, the college football pregame show announced its destination for the eighth weekend of the 2021 regular season.

ESPN’s college football pregame show will be airing live from UCLA next weekend. The Bruins are scheduled to take on Oregon at the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

It should be a fun game.

FOX NFL analyst Troy Aikman, who played collegiately at Oklahoma and UCLA, took to social media to react to the decision. He tweeted out a video of College GameDay‘s announcement.

Aikman was watching UCLA on Saturday night, too.

“Sure glad Zach Charbonnet chose UCLA. Wow, he is really something!” he tweeted.

Aikman had a pretty sweet viewing setup, as well.

UCLA and Oregon are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. next weekend.