Troy Aikman Responds To UCLA Football Attendance Issue: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

One of UCLA's most prominent alumni thinks there needs to be some changes if the Bruins want to fix their attendance issue.

On Saturday, Troy Aikman sounded off on UCLA's embarrassing turnout at the Rose Bowl but said it won't really matter where they play if they continue to play the way they are now.

"This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl in 1988 when we were the #1 team in the country," Aikman shared. "Anyone else at UCLA think it’s time for an on-campus 30,000 seat stadium? Of course, if we can’t play better than we did today, it would be half-empty too."

Fans reacted to Aikman's comments on Twitter.

"Based Troy," commented Barstool UCLA.

"Maybe don't build another gargantuan oval building and just find one more suitably sized instead," another replied.

"Oh, Troy Aikman's brutal honesty, not like this," another winced.

"Tim to rebuild Drake Stadium," tweeted Fred J. Robledo.

"Los Angeles and football have a complicated relationship," another fan said.

Something's gotta give.