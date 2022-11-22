Troy Aikman Reveals 1 NFL Coach He'd Hire Over Anyone Else

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Following this Monday night's game between the Cardinals and 49ers, ESPN's Troy Aikman appeared on "SportsCenter" to discuss what unfolded in Mexico City.

During his conversation with Scott Van Pelt, Aikman raved about the 49ers' chances of being a Super Bowl contender. He then made a bold statement about head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Aikman said if he was in charge of an NFL team he would hire Shanahan over any other coach.

"If I was in a position to hire a head coach and I could hire anybody I wanted, Kyle Shanahan would be that guy," Aikman said.

Aikman raved about San Francisco's ability to dominate opponents in the run game under Shanahan's scheme.

"They play a style of football that you just don't see around the league," Aikman added. "It's an old-school style. I'm not surprised by that, knowing Kyle's background with his dad and running the football.

"But they are physical, and in a league today, where there's so much emphasis on players' safety, and not much contact, not many padded practices during the week, they play the game as I used to know it. Not many teams can match that if they're not accustomed to seeing it. I like them a lot."

Shanahan has appeared in the NFC Championship Game twice since taking over as the head coach of the 49ers in 2017.

Perhaps this is the season where Shanahan breaks through and brings the Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area.