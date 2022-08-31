Troy Aikman Reveals His "Biggest Disappointment" During Time With FOX

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman "couldn't be more excited" to join ESPN's "Monday Night Football" booth, but his split from FOX was anything but ideal.

During a recent podcast appearance, the Hall of Fame QB detailed his issues with his former employer, taking aim at FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks. Telling Andrew Marchand and John Ourand:

I never had a conversation with Eric Shanks until he called to congratulate me on the ESPN contract. I asked him specifically for some comments that I had heard that had circulated and gotten back to me and he refused to answer those questions. ... I was an employee of theirs for 21 years. I feel like I did everything that was asked of me... I don't feel like I ever gave them anything to complain about or be upset about. ... I just think that... it's not hard just to have a conversation.

Aikman also said that the same went for his partner, Joe Buck, who asked Shanks, "How did we get here?" But went on to explain that ESPN does it "a lot differently" and that it's been "refreshing."

Aikman signed a five-year contract with the Worldwide Leader worth a reported $92.5 million after being one of the leading voices of FOX's primetime coverage.

He and Buck will look to breathe new life into the once iconic MNF broadcast.