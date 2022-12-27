Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos.

Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

“The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean Payton is in the driver's seat," Aikman said.

Payton is going to be in consideration for numerous jobs this offseason, one of which will be this one. He'd be a good bet to get quarterback Russell Wilson back on track as he has struggled mightily this season.

Payton stepped down as head coach of the Saints directly after the 2021 season, but never officially retired. He left the door open for a return to coaching during his press conference when he announced he was stepping down.

He led the Saints to a Super Bowl in 2009 and compiled a 152-89 record in 15 seasons at the helm.

Time will tell if the Broncos are able to get him in for an interview.