NFL World Reacts To The Troy Aikman Rumors

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman has been working for the network for roughly two decades.

Sunday afternoon could be his final game with the network, though.

Aikman, FOX’s lead NFL analyst for roughly 20 years, could be calling his final game with Joe Buck on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

This offseason, Aikman could hit free agency, with many speculating that he’ll end up at Amazon, calling Thursday night games.

Buck was asked by the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week if he’s thought about Aikman’s potential departure.

“I try not to because it’s been 20 years and I can honestly say, the same hand to the same god, he and I have never had one moment where we have felt like…at least I haven’t, and we talk about it all the time, we’re lucky that we’re good friends,” Buck said. “And in this business, with as much as there is on the line, at least in our own minds every time you go on, and this business can be kind of backstabby, everybody’s climbing over one another to make something happen for themselves, he and I just have never played that game. He’s legitimately one of my best friends and I think he would say the same about me.”

NFL fans are bracing for the possibility, as well.

“It would be a shame if Aikman leaves Fox for the Amazon gig. All that money will be hard for him to pass on,” one fan admitted.

“Hated him when he played but love him as an announcer… too bad,” another fan said.

“Same,” FOX’s Erin Andrews wrote.

FOX already has a potential replacement in mind, too. Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is being eyed by the network.

It could be a very interesting offseason in the sports broadcasting world.