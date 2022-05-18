Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 10: Troy Aikman attends the 2010 NFC wild-card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on January 10, 2010 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Packers 51-45 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders.

ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during a media conference call Monday.

“This is probably his last opportunity, just being blunt about it, to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL,” Aikman said, per Brian Wacker of the New York Post.

Wentz was an MVP candidate in his second season, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 11-2 record with 33 passing touchdowns before tearing his ACL and LCL late in the season. However, he's yet to rediscover that form.

The former North Dakota State passer backslid in 2020, throwing 15 interceptions in 12 games (only three Eagles wins) with just 6.0 yards per pass attempt. Philadelphia benched him for Jalen Hurts and later traded Wentz to Indianapolis.

While Wentz played better with the Colts, accruing 27 touchdowns to seven picks with a 94.6 quarterback rating, they shipped him to Washington following a 9-8 campaign.

Wentz will fittingly open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who eliminated his Colts from the playoffs with a Week 18 upset last season. He'll go to Indianapolis in Week 8 to take on one former team while encountering the other twice.

Aikman will call Wentz's Philadelphia homecoming, a Monday Night Football clash set for Week 10 on November 14.

"Looking forward to that matchup between those two teams," Aikman said. "But this is kind of a defining season, I think, for Carson Wentz and what his future is going to look like."

Although Wentz may never reach the superstar heights he momentarily touched in 2017, he still has one more opportunity to prove he's an above-average starting quarterback.