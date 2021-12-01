Troy Aikman Shares His True Feelings On NFL ‘Superteams’

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Troy Aikman isn’t buying the “Superteam’s” viability in the NFL.

With the Los Angeles Rams hitting a midseason skid despite their star power, Aikman weighed-in on the “all-star team mentality” in pro football.

Troy Aikman has his doubts that the Rams will get over the hump. 😬https://t.co/6JatD2Znk9 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 1, 2021

“We’ve talked about it — the all-star team just — I’ve never seen it work in the NFL,” Aikman told 1310 “The Ticket” on Tuesday. “I know Washington tried it back in, I think, ‘99. I’ve just never seen a team that goes out and tries to put together this all-star team that can win a Super Bowl, much less success.”

“It usually unravels,” Aikman said. “And right now, that’s kind of what’s happening to the Rams. They’ve just not been very consistent.”

The Rams were the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl after acquiring Matt Stafford from the Lions in the offseason. LA jumped out to a 7-1 start through the first eight weeks, but have not won a game since.

Von Miller on the Rams going winless since he arrived: "I've still got all the money on the Rams. I've still got all the money on the Rams (pass) rush. and I'm really excited to see what we have in the future." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 1, 2021

In that time the team acquired All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller and three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. But neither have had the chance to contribute enough to put a W in the win column.

The Rams three-game losing streak actually has Troy Aikman worried about if they’ll get it together to make a playoff run.

“It just does not have a good feel,” the three-time Super Bowl champ explained. “I think they’re going to have some moments where they climb back into it, but I don’t know if they’re going to have enough to get over the hump.”