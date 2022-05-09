Look: Troy Aikman Was Stunned By Monday Night Football Stat

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman couldn't believe what he was told during his interview on Good Morning America today.

During the interview, Aikman was told he had a 13-9 record on Monday nights during his NFL career. He couldn't believe it.

"13 and nine? What!," he said.

Take a look.

Aikman and Joe Buck will be ESPN's lead Monday Night Football broadcasting duo this upcoming football season. Each left FOX for the prestigious gig.

Aikman and Buck will find out their broadcasting schedule this Thursday when the NFL unveils the 2022 season.

Fortunately, the two gave an early sneak peek at the Monday night games for Week 2.

"Alright hey it's Joe Buck and Troy Aikman," Buck began, "your friendly neighborhood Monday Night Football announcers. We just announced live on Good Morning America a big night for ESPN and ABC. Two games, one night and it's Week 2, September 19. The early game is 7:15 on ESPN is going to be Tennessee at Buffalo"

Aikman announced the second game after Buck concluded.

"Which will be a fantastic game," Aikman chimed in. "And then following that, actually with the overlap, is an 8:30 ball game with the Minnesota Vikings traveling to the Philadelphia Eagles. It's going to be a great night on ESPN. Week 2. Two games, one night. Tune in."

Buck and Aikman is one of the strongest broadcasting duos ESPN has had in years.