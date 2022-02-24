Major changes could be coming to ESPN’s football coverage. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Troy Aikman is in negotiations to become the lead analyst for “Monday Night Football.”

Aikman’s deal with ESPN isn’t done just yet, but the expectation is that it’ll be finalized soon. ESPN isn’t the only network that has been pursuing the former Super Bowl champion. Amazon had Aikman on its radar for several months.

For over a decade, Aikman has formed a dynamic duo with Joe Buck. If he leaves FOX Sports, Buck will have to find a new partner to join him in the broadcast booth.

Of course, fans are upset that Aikman could leave Buck this offseason.

“Breaking up Troy and Joe is criminal,” an NFL fan tweeted.

Even though Aikman would be a huge addition to ESPN’s football coverage, some fans aren’t so sure he’s a big enough draw to keep them away from watching the Manningcast.

One fan asked, “Why go to the MNF booth when you gotta compete with the Manningcast?”

“An improvement but I’ll still be tuned into the Manningcast,” another fan said.

Aikman’s deal could be in the ballpark of Tony Romo’s 10-year, $180 million contract with CBS.

It’s unclear who’d be the play-by-play commentator alongside Aikman at ESPN. Perhaps the company will pursue Al Michaels to form a “dream team” in the booth.