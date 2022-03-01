Troy Aikman Was Asked If He Wants To Keep Working With Joe Buck

As Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave FOX for ESPN, the next question is whether Joe Buck will follow his broadcast partner to the Monday Night Football booth.

It sounds like Aikman would gladly endorse ESPN bringing Buck on board.

Per WFAA’s Mike Leslie, Aikman called Buck “one of my best friends.” The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback praised Buck and said he’d love to maintain their working relationship.

“He’s been a fantastic partner,” Aikman said of Buck. “He’s in my opinion the best in business, and yeah, there’s nothing I’d love more than to continue to work with him.”

Does @TroyAikman want to continue working with @Buck? "I mean he truly is one of my best friends… he's been a fantastic partner, in my opinion he's the best in the business, and yeah, I'd love nothing more than to continue to work with him."@andrewmarchand @richarddeitsch pic.twitter.com/f30ay7ySIn — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) March 1, 2022

According to the New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand, Buck is ESPN’s top choice to join Aikman as the play-by-play announcer. Buck is under contract for one more year with FOX, who doesn’t want to lose the NFL and MLB broadcaster. The network will televise two Super Bowls in the next three years.

Buck began working for FOX in 1996. A newly-retired Aikman joined the network in 2001 and was promoted to the lead booth with Buck the following year.

Having worked together so long, Aikman and Buck naturally know each other well. That bond serves them well on the job, so it makes sense that ESPN and Aikman would both like to see Buck move to Monday Night Football.