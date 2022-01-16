Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas.

As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.

Tory Aikman doesn't sound happy that FOX got Eagles-Bucs and not 49ers-Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/isj8xNmygo — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2022

“It’s gonna be a great game,” Aikman told his partner in the booth. “I mean a really good game,” he continued. “I think there’s a lot of people that’d like to be calling that game.”

Aikman made his remarks with a smile, but you could just tell he’d love to be on-hand to watch the Cowboys and Niners battle in a rivalry that he helped contribute to.

A rivalry renewed. For the first time since their 3 consecutive postseason meetings (1992-94) the Cowboys and 49ers will face off in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/wa2XnDfrZd — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 10, 2022

For a chunk of the 90’s, the road to the Super Bowl went through either Dallas or San Francisco in the NFC. So many amazing players took the field in those postseason classics. From Deion Sanders and Steve Young, to Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Aikman himself.

Instead, CBS’ broadcast team will be on the call when the 49ers and ‘Boys kickoff in Big D Sunday evening. But at least Troy will have the rest of the night off to see if his team can move on to round two.