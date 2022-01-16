Troy Aikman’s Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

FOX shared a fun graphic of Tom Brady’s appearance changing over the years during the first quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Eagles playoff game.

Brady has always been a decent looking guy, but like his quarterback play, his appearance seems to be getting better as he ages.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is aging like a fine wine.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst Troy Aikman had a brutally honest admission on Brady’s appearance.

“I’m not sure he was ever ugly, but I think he’s gotten better looking as he’s gotten older,” the Hall of Fame quarterback said during the Sunday afternoon broadcast.

OK then, Troy…

The Buccaneers are leading the Eagles, 7-0, in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon’s NFC Wild Card game.

The contest is airing on FOX.