Troy Aikman’s Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Troy Aikman on the field with Erin Andrews.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews meet before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

FOX shared a fun graphic of Tom Brady’s appearance changing over the years during the first quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers vs. Eagles playoff game.

Brady has always been a decent looking guy, but like his quarterback play, his appearance seems to be getting better as he ages.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is aging like a fine wine.

Tom Brady and Randy Moss.

(Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon.

(Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst Troy Aikman had a brutally honest admission on Brady’s appearance.

“I’m not sure he was ever ugly, but I think he’s gotten better looking as he’s gotten older,” the Hall of Fame quarterback said during the Sunday afternoon broadcast.

OK then, Troy…

The Buccaneers are leading the Eagles, 7-0, in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon’s NFC Wild Card game.

The contest is airing on FOX.

