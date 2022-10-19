Troy Smith Has 3-Word Prediction For Ohio State vs. Iowa

Buckeye quarterback Troy Smith runs for yardage during action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois on November 4, 2006. Ohio State won 17-10. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

In just a few days, the Ohio State football team will return to the field after getting a weekend off.

That could be bad news for the Buckeyes' upcoming opponent. No. 2 Ohio State hosts Iowa in what will likely end up as a blowout victory for the Buckeyes on Saturday.

At least that's what one former Ohio State star is predicting. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith thinks the Buckeyes will win by 30+ points on Saturday.

"Buckeyes by 30," Smith said on Twitter.

Iowa boasts one of the worst offenses in all of college football, averaging just 14.7 points per game. Meanwhile Ohio State was one of the best defenses in the country this season, giving up just 15.7 points per contest.

That alone would spell bad news for the Hawkeyes. However, Ohio State also boasts one of the best offenses in the nation with nearly 50 points per game.

Ohio State might win by more than 30.