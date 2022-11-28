Troy Smith's Message For Ohio State Players Is Going Viral

Buckeye quarterback Troy Smith runs for yardage during action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois on November 4, 2006. Ohio State won 17-10. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images)

Former Heisman Trophy-winning Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith had a message for every Buckeye following the team's loss to Michigan on Saturday.

Posing with a number of former teammates and OSU players, Smith said, "No one in this pic would let them plant the flag on the Block O!!!!!!"

Smith's tweet began to go viral among Ohio State fans.

"Let em know Troy," a user replied.

"Back when Ohio State actually had players from Ohio," commented YouTuber Quincy Carrier.

"We down bad bro you gotta talk about it."

"LEGENDS!!!!"

"I agree.." another said. "However, no one in this pic would plant our flag in their stadium either, out of respect. You can have both hate for the other guys in the rivalry and show some class."

"Tonesetters."

"We need y’all to talk to the whole team, coaches included. Let them know this is unacceptable," an Ohio State fan said.

Smith and his Buckeye brothers were a part of one of the most memorable Ohio State-Michigan battles ever when they defeated the Wolverines 42-39 back in 2006.