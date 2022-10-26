Tua Tagovailoa Admits Dolphins Coaches Don't Want Him Doing 1 Thing

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball against Devin Bush #55 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

This past Sunday, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the football field for the first time since suffering his scary head injury.

Early in the Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tua gave his coaches yet another scare with an ill-advised decision.

The recently-concussed QB lowered his shoulder and took on a Steelers defender instead of sliding on a quarterback run. He made a similar decision later on in the contest.

Tua acknowledges that his coaches don't want him to lower his head on running plays — but he can't seem to help himself.

"For me, it's football," he said, per NFL insider Ari Meirov. "I can see the first down in instances and want to do all that I can do to go and get it."

We'll see if Tua listens to his coaches during Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.