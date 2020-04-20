Tua Tagovailoa Announces Major Endorsement Deal Before NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa might not be one of the first players selected in the NFL Draft on Thursday night, but it’s clear the former Alabama star is one of his class’ most-marketable prospects.

The former Crimson Tide quarterback announced another major endorsement deal on Monday morning. Tagovailoa has signed with Adidas.

Adidas announced the big news with a video of Tagovailoa speaking to Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“I got really close with Adidas when I went to my first Steve Clarkson camp,” Tagovailoa told Smith-Schuster. “And so, from there, it took off. The relationships you build with everyone, it’s like a family. It’s just how they make you feel, you know? It’s not just something they say, that is family, but it’s something you feel and something you can see.”

Our man @TeamJuJu helped us welcome another baller to the three stripe fam… @tuaamann x #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/lQQzEXN4ox — adidas Football US (@adidasFballUS) April 20, 2020

“I’m excited, because you’re a big-time quarterback, you’re Polynesian, too, so you get lead an example not just for yourself but for all the little kids out there who look at you as a role model. Once you get drafted, bro, like how are you going to adapt to the new lifestyle of living by yourself and still to keep a level focus?”

Tagovailoa had a simple answer.

“Experience — you’ve just got to go and experience it,” Tagovailoa said.

Adidas is the latest major brand to team up with Tagovailoa ahead of the NFL Draft. He’s also announced partnerships with Muscle Milk, Bose and Wingstop.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night. It’ll be televised on ESPN and the NFL Network.