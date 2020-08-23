Photos: Tua Tagovailoa Buys A New House In South Florida

Tua Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $30.2 million contract that includes a $19.6 million signing bonus after getting picked by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has begun to spend some of that money.

The Dolphins rookie quarterback has purchased a new home close to his team’s practice facility.

Tagovailoa, 22, purchased a 5,200-square foot home in Davie, Fla. The house reportedly includes six bedrooms and 4.5 baths with a pool. He reportedly bought the house for $1.65 million.

It’s a waterfront home that has views of a lake.

I see you @Tua!!! Some pics of Tua's new house in Miami! pic.twitter.com/SEG6d3FBuI — Hannah Stephens (@TheHannahSShow) August 22, 2020

Tagovailoa is expected to contend for the starting quarterback job in Miami this season, though Ryan Fitzpatrick is probably the frontrunner to start Week 1.

“Brian Flores comes from the Bill Belichick school of competition. He wouldn’t declare a starting quarterback in this competition this early. But the expectation is you’re looking at the starter in Ryan Fitzpatrick,” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reports.

“It’s less a health thing with Tua, it’s more, he’s going to have to beat out Ryan Fitzpatrick.”

Tagovailoa is currently in training camp, preparing for his first NFL season. The Dolphins open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Patriots at 1 p.m. E.T.