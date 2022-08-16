Tua Tagovailoa Had Rough Practice: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagoavailoa reportedly didn't have his best stuff.

"Dolphins practice is over. Jaylen Waddle was present but didn’t practice (unclear the issue)," Dolphins reporter Adam Beasley said. "Defense won the day. Three interceptions by Tua Tagovailoa."

Naturally, fans were a little worried about the news. At least one fan wants to see the first-team offense play this preseason to calm everyone down.

"Offense needs to play this preseason to calm everyone’s nerves," the fan said.

Other fans know this is just practice and isn't ready to start worrying just yet.

"Absolutely ludicrous how people react to this. It’s 'just practice' when it’s a good play and it’s 'just practice' when it’s a bad play! It’s PRACTICE people, let’s start getting concerned when the games count for something," another fan said.

For most of the offseason, new Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been doing his best to hype up his new quarterback.

“Tua’s going to be Tua. He’s going to come out here, he’s going to give you the same thing every day — consistency,” Hill said. “He’s going to work hard. And he’s bringing a little bit more swag to the game. And he’s talking more.”

Perhaps everyone should listen to Tyreek's opinion about his new QB and relax.