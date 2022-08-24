Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Admission On Team Changes

DAVIE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on August 18, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Just three years ago, the Miami Dolphins were "Taking for Tua," but the former first-round pick hasn't felt that same love since actually landing in South Beach.

Over his first two seasons, Tua has at times felt unwanted, both by his coach and the organization. But on Wednesday, the Dolphins QB took some time to explain what's different heading into year three.

“Everything,” Tua said. “Everything."

"The offense is different. The confidence that the guys have coming out to practice is different. The confidence that the guys have coming into the building is different. The way we do things around the building is different. Just everything."

"I can’t necessarily point to one thing," Tua continued. "And I think that’s what’s going to help make us a better team is us spending more time with each other, not just in the building, but outside the building. And we’ll see where this thing goes for us.”

Tagovailoa went on to say that new head coach Mike McDaniel is "probably one of the most optimistic people I’ve ever been around" explaining that McDaniel's confidence has really rubbed off on the team.

We'll see if that confidence results in more wins in 2022.