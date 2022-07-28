Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For His Critics

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, new Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been hyping up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

As he's been doing that, social media has done its part to try to remind Tua that he's not very good. Whether it's lack of arm strength, mobility or whatever, social media seems to have a vendetta against the former Alabama star.

Tua has heard all of the criticism and he doesn't care.

Here's what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“I don’t know any of those guys. So if that’s what they have to say, then good for them.,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s probably a good thing for them to say. They draw people for clickbait or I don’t know — whatever that is. But to me, if I can’t hear you, then you’re not that important to me. If you’re in my circle and I can hear you, what you’re saying, then obviously you’ve got to be extremely important to me. So, if I can’t hear it, it’s probably not important.”

It's probably for the best that Tua is focusing on what he can control and the critique from those closest to him instead of social media.

We'll have to wait and see if he can proves the doubters wrong this season.