Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For His Critics

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is heading into his third year with the team after a frustrating 2021 season. He's taken a lot of criticism since the offseason began though and today he decided to address those critics.

Speaking to the media this week, Tua dismissed criticism as coming from "Twitter warriors" and "keyboard warriors" who aren't out there practicing with him. He then pointed out his recent throw to Tyreek Hill as one that people haven't been sharing (like the one that went viral last month).

“Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them, they're not out here practicing with us working hard," Tua said. "I don't know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek but that looked like money.”

The Miami Dolphins have done a lot to build the team around Tua this offseason. But now it's on him to show he's worth the investment.

In 2021, Tua Tagovailoa's first year as the Week 1 starter, he completed 67.8-percent of his passes for 2,653 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games.

Tua started the season 1-4 before a late-season run put the Dolphins in playoff contention. He finished the year 7-5 as a starter but Miami narrowly missed the playoffs at 9-8.

The Dolphins head into 2022 with a new, offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniel, and a lot of investment on the offensive line and wide receiver position.

No matter how much the critics don't bother him, Tua Tagovailoa must put it all together (or show that he can) in 2022. If he doesn't, his time in Miami won't run long.