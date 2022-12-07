Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Response To Justin Herbert Question

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes a pass in the fourth quarter over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers this week in a game with huge playoff implications. But the two have been somewhat tied at the hip since Draft Day of 2020 - and Tua knows it.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tua was asked about the comparisons made between him and Herbert since they were taken with consecutive picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. But Tua dismissed the question, stating that he's happy to be in Miami regardless of the difference in success he and Herbert might have found.

"I feel that I’ve been very blessed to have gotten chosen regardless of if I got chosen before him or after him," Tagovailoa said. "I’m just happy to be where I’m at. I don’t think anything of it. I know everyone else outside of our building and fans want to make speculations about that, but, for me, I’m just very fortunate, very blessed to be in this position. I’ll let everyone else handle the talking with that and that’s my stance on it."

Tua went No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, while Herbert went No.6 overall to the Chargers. Herbert started several months earlier than Tua and went on to win Rookie of the Year honors that season.

The last two seasons have been a different story though. The Dolphins have been slightly better than the Chargers overall, but Herbert has proven to be an elite quarterback who threw for over 5,000 yards just last year.

Right now though, the Chargers are two games behind the Dolphins in the playoff race. Herbert and the Chargers need this win to stay alive in the playoffs while the Dolphins need the win to stay alive in the AFC East title race.

Who will be the better quarterback on Sunday?