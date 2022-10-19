Tua Tagovailoa Has Concerning Admission After Scary Hit

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 01: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

As Tua Tagovailoa prepares to return to the field for the first time since that scary head injury he suffered on "Thursday Night Football" two weeks back, the QB opened up about his experience at the team's Wednesday press conference.

"There was a point I was unconscious. I remember the entire night up until the point I got tackled," Tua said via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. "I don’t remember being carted off. I do remember some things from the ambulance and the hospital."

Tagovailoa just returned to the practice field seven days ago after clearing the league's concussion protocol where he threw for the first time since the injury.

Now he's primed to be the starter for Sunday night's game vs. the Steelers where he'll face former head coach Brian Flores.

Prior to the events of two weeks ago, Tua was playing some of the best football of his professional career as the triggerman of one of the AFC's ascending young teams.

He'll try to do what he can to get the Dolphins out of their three-game skid in this weekend's standalone game in primetime.