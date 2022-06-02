Tua Tagovailoa Has Message For Critics: NFL World Reacts

Tua Tagovailoa's young NFL career has been highly scrutinized by fans and analysts around the league.

A big knock against Tua early in his professional career is his perceived lack of arm strength. The third-year QB was hit particularly hard with criticism when the Dolphins posted a video of him under throwing a deep ball to new wide receiver Tyreek Hill earlier this offseason.

During his media availability after practice on Thursday, Tua sent a clear message to these critics.

“Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them, they're not out here practicing with us working hard," he said, per Dolphins insider Daniel Oyefusi. "I don't know if you guys recorded that last one to Tyreek but that looked like money.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Tua.

"Need this confidence to translate to the regular season when s--t gets tough," one fan wrote.

"Ready to run through a wall for QB1," another added.

Now primed with one of the top wide receiver units in the league, Tua has a great deal of pressure to succeed as he heads in Year 3.

