Breaking: Tua Tagovailoa Injured On Sunday Afternoon

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa has left Sunday afternoon’s game against the Buffalo Bills with an apparent lower-body injury.

The Miami Dolphins second-year quarterback suffered an apparent hip injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Buffalo.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a season-ending hip injury during his final season at Alabama, had to be carted to the locker room. He was able to make his way to the sideline under his own power, but he looked to be in serious pain.

As ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington notes, it’s been a pretty disastrous start to the game for the Dolphins.

“The start of this game for the Dolphins has been a total disaster. Like, the score is only 7-0. But that’s not even close to a clear indication about how bad this has gone in every single way,” he reported on Sunday.

Chad Johnson shared a photo of Tagovailoa getting carted into the locker room.

Tagovailoa got injured on a hit in the pocket. Here’s what happened:

The Bills are now leading the Dolphins, 14-0, on Sunday afternoon. Tagovailoa was 1 for 4 for 13 yards before getting injured.

Stay tuned for updates on the Tagovailoa injury situation.

