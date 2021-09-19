Breaking: Tua Tagovailoa Injured On Sunday Afternoon

Tua Tagovailoa has left Sunday afternoon’s game against the Buffalo Bills with an apparent lower-body injury.

The Miami Dolphins second-year quarterback suffered an apparent hip injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Buffalo.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a season-ending hip injury during his final season at Alabama, had to be carted to the locker room. He was able to make his way to the sideline under his own power, but he looked to be in serious pain.

Tua has slowly made his way to the bench under his own power — but it wasn’t easy. Tough to tell what’s wrong. He’s being taken to locker room on a cart. Helmet still on. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 19, 2021

As ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington notes, it’s been a pretty disastrous start to the game for the Dolphins.

“The start of this game for the Dolphins has been a total disaster. Like, the score is only 7-0. But that’s not even close to a clear indication about how bad this has gone in every single way,” he reported on Sunday.

Chad Johnson shared a photo of Tagovailoa getting carted into the locker room.

Tua was carted off the field with an apparent injury Prayers up 🙏 (via @ochocinco) pic.twitter.com/pbcOX0K9vs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2021

Tagovailoa got injured on a hit in the pocket. Here’s what happened:

Tua got hurt on this play.pic.twitter.com/rHkroBLQcc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

The Bills are now leading the Dolphins, 14-0, on Sunday afternoon. Tagovailoa was 1 for 4 for 13 yards before getting injured.

