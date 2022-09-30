Amazon Shares New Update On Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Medical staff tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was transported to the hospital after he suffered what appeared to be a significant head injury.

Tagovailoa appeared to be knocked unconscious after he was slammed to the turf by a Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman. He laid on the field for several minutes as medical personnel tended to him before he was stretchered off the field.

The Dolphins announced Tua had movement in his extremities after he was taken to the hospital, but much more wasn't known about his condition. Thankfully, Kaylee Hartung of Amazon reported that Tagovailoa will be released from the hospital tonight and will likely travel back to Miami with the team.

"Tua is expected to be discharged from the medical center and should be able to travel with the team tonight per Kaylee Hartung on TNF broadcast," reporter Chris Williamson said.

It's the best possible news for Tua, who looked to be in serious distress before he was taken off the field.

Hopefully he continues to make a full recovery and can return to the field in a safe manner in the near future.