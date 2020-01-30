Tua Tagovailoa Announces His Plans For The NFL Combine

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, despite his devastating season-ending injury.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a dislocated hip in a November win over Mississippi State, declared for the 2020 NFL Draft earlier this month.

The former Crimson Tide star announced today his plans for the NFL Combine, which takes place in Indianapolis next month.

Tagovailoa said in Miami today that he’s planning on going through medical tests at the combine. He will also interview with teams.

“I’m going to go over there looking to win my medical and then go in and interview with the teams. That’s pretty much what I’m going to do. And then hopefully there’s a Pro Day down the line, either late March or early April,” Tagovailoa said at the Super Bowl.

Tagovailoa was projected to be the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but his injury and Joe Burrow’s spectacular season have changed things.

The former Alabama star could still go somewhere in the top 10 (perhaps to the Miami Dolphins at No. 5) but he’ll need to show promise with his injury recovery.

The NFL Combine is set to begin on Feb. 23.