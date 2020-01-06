Mel Kiper Names 2 Landing Spots For QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is off to the NFL. The Alabama quarterback announced this afternoon that he has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Some had speculated that Tagovailoa, a junior, would return for his senior season. The national title-winning QB suffered a brutal hip injury toward the end of the year, potentially causing a hit to his draft stock.

Tagovailoa is still seen as a first-round prospect, though, and he is foregoing his final year of eligibility.

“It pretty much boils down to one thing and that’s faith,” Tagovailoa said at his press conference.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes two teams picking inside the top 10 are potential landing spots. Kiper sees the Dolphins at No. 5 overall and the Chargers at No. 6 overall as likely spots.

Expect Tagovailoa to be at No. 5 (Dolphins) or No. 6 (Chargers) in my 2020 Mock Draft 1.0, coming in two weeks … https://t.co/kA9Gl0Ch4T — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) January 6, 2020

Kiper’s colleague, Todd McShay, also believes Tagovailoa will likely end up being a top 10 pick.

Tough decision but I think Tua made the right one. If his medical reports are on track in April Tua could still be a top-10 pick. pic.twitter.com/Vg8HPTZijA — Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 6, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the probable No. 1 overall pick to Cincinnati, but Tagovailoa could end up being the second QB taken.

The now-former Alabama quarterback still has a long way to go with his rehab, but reports suggest he could be healthy by the 2020 regular season.